Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf in critical condition, says family

Former Pakistan president general Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment and is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning, his family said on Friday.

In a message posted on Musharraf's Twitter handle, his family said that he is dealing with Amyloidosis and prayed for ease in his daily living. The family said he is not on a ventilator.