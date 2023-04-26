Taliban kill IS ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House

The Taliban government has killed the alleged mastermind of a devastating suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021, the White House said Tuesday.

The bomber detonated among packed crowds at the airport’s perimeter as they tried to flee Afghanistan on 26 August, 2021. The blast killed some 170 Afghans and 13 US troops who were securing the airport for the traumatic exit.

It was one of the deadliest bombings in Afghanistan in recent years, and prompted a wave of criticism of President Joe Biden for his decision to pull American forces out of the country nearly 20 years after the US invasion.