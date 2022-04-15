PM Shehbaz Sharif orders 'Pakistan speed' to fix stagnant economy

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday the country's economy had stagnated under his predecessor Imran Khan, setting the tone for possibly months of bitterness before an election that must be held by October next year.

Sharif, sworn in Monday after Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament, is still finalising his cabinet but has called for "Pakistan speed" to hurry along development projects and fix the economy.

On Thursday the 70-year-old notorious workaholic visited a metro bus project in Rawalpindi and complained about the pace of infrastructure development.

"Almost all sectors of economy remained stagnant under IK," he later tweeted, referring to his predecessor by his initials.