South Pakistan braces for yet more flooding as waters flow down from north

Southern Pakistan braced for yet more flooding on Thursday as a surge of water flowed down the Indus river, threatening further devastation in a country already a third inundated, in a growing disaster blamed on climate change.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan’s meteorological office predicted more rains and flash flooding for the month of September.