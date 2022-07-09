Protesters storm president's house, set fire to PM's residence

Thousands of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan president's official residence and set the prime minister's private residence on fire in Colombo on Saturday as anger intensified over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday evening, although it was not immediately clear if this or measures proposed by the parliamentary speaker would resolve the crisis.

Soldiers and police were unable to hold back a crowd of chanting protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, in a sharp escalation of months of anti-government protests over the dire economic situation.

Inside the president's house, a Facebook livestream showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in the national flag, packing into rooms and corridors.

Video footage showed some of them splashing in the swimming pool, while others sat on a four-poster bed and sofas. Some could be seen emptying out a chest of drawers in images that were widely circulated on social media.