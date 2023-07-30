Explosion in Pakistan kills at least 40

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a political gathering in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, Geo News reported, citing local officials.

The report did not mention a possible cause for the blast that took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of Bajaur.