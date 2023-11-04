Armed men storm Pakistan air base

Armed men attacked a Pakistan air force training base on Saturday and damaged three aircraft, the military said, with a group affiliated with the Pakistan Taliban claiming responsibility.

Three men were killed before they entered the base, with three more attackers "cornered/isolated", a military statement said.

The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly emerged militant group that is an affiliate of the home-grown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement, claimed responsibility in a statement to media.

It comes after 14 troops were killed when their convoy came under attack in Balochistan province and six civilians died when a police van was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both on Friday.

The latest attack happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city of Mianwali, in central Punjab province, near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.