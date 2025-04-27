No handshake at muted India-Pakistan border ceremony

With swaggering soldiers giving high kicks set to booming patriotic music cheered on by crowds, it was the usual daily border ceremony between nuclear-armed arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

But there was one key thing at the show that was missing -- the usual symbol of cooperation, a handshake between the opposing soldiers, did not take place.

Relations have plummeted after New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing an attack targeting tourists on 22 April -- the deadliest attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir for years.

Islamabad rejects the claims, and the countries have since exchanged gunfire, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens -- and ordered the border to be shut.

The iron gates that separate the two sides remain locked.

"It just fills you with passion and patriotic pride", said Simarjeet Singh, 17, from the nearby Indian city of Amritsar, his face painted with the national tricolour flag.

Many fear the risk of a military escalation in the coming days.