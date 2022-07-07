Sri Lanka central bank raises rates to 21-year high to contain inflation

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) raised its key rates by a full percentage point on Thursday to tackle record high domestic inflation and to contain any build-up of underlying demand, it said.

The Standing Lending Facility LKSLFR=ECI rate was raised to 15.50 per cent while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate LKSDFR=ECI rose to 14.50 per cent, the highest in 21 years.

Inflation touched a record 54.6 per cent year-on-year in June while food inflation accelerated to 80.1 per cent.