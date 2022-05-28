Taliban rejects UN’s call to reverse restrictions on women

The Taliban on Friday rejected the UN Security Council's call to reverse heavy restrictions imposed on Afghan women, dismissing their concerns as "unfounded".

The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday that criticised the Taliban for limiting girls' and women's access to education, government jobs and freedom of movement since seizing power last year.

Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has also ordered women to cover up -- including their faces -- when in public, triggering international outrage.

The Security Council's 15 member states called on the Taliban "to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls".