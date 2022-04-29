Talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops: India

But India said there would be no negotiations unless Islamabad ensures an atmosphere of peace and diplomacy.

“Our stand is clear. We want an environment free of terror,” Arindam Bagchi, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters at a Thursday press conference.

Only then is dialogue possible, it “doesn’t matter what the government on the other side says.”

Bagchi added that a recent exchange of letters between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Sharif were part of routine diplomatic courtesies.

“This is our valid demand and there has been no change on our stand,” he said.

Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have remained frosty for decades.