Sri Lanka’s tumultuous saga continues

After a period of protesting and violence, Sri Lanka is facing what some describe as the calm before the storm. The storm could ensue after the voting in of a new President on Wednesday.

After the unceremonial ousting of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country for his life, Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as prime minister in May after the similar ousting of the prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who was forced out by mobs. Wickremesinghe is now likely to be voted in when parliament meets on Wednesday.

He renewed the country's state of emergency Monday ahead of the vote to pick a new head of state.

The Front Line Socialist Party, a breakaway from the Marxist Janatha Vimykthi Peramuna (JVP), and which has the university student unions under it is a key force behind the islandwide protests that were initiated in April. The protestors insist that Wickremesinghe resign. Ranil Wickremesinghe, representing the United National Party (UNP), as opposed to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the political party created by the Rajapaksas four years ago, was voted out at the last presidential election in 2019 when his party suffered a historical defeat.