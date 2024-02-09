Imran Khan loyalists win most seats in assembly at half-way point: ECP

Candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan edged ahead in Pakistan’s election Friday, in front of the two dynastic parties believed favoured by the military with just over half the count completed.

Khan was barred from contesting Thursday’s election and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was subject to a sweeping crackdown -- blocked from holding rallies and taken off the ballot, forcing candidates to run as independents.

But the latest results in a slow counting process showed PTI loyalists had so far won around 49 seats in the 266-member national assembly, against 42 for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and 34 for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with just over half of constituencies called.

Most of the seats won by PTI-backed candidates were in its stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while results were still coming in for the most populous province of Punjab, won by PTI in the last election but where the family of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N have historically held sway.

Unofficial tallies on local TV stations had independents in the lead for many of the remaining seats up for grabs.