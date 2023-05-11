Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Soon after his arrest, Khan's supporters took to the streets in large numbers, chanting slogans against the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the powerful military. Violent clashes between citizens and police continued for a second day across Pakistan. Local media say several people have been killed.

Authorities have imposed a state of emergency in parts of the country to quell the unrest.

The situation was still tense in the country as Khan was brought to an accountability court on Wednesday. The court in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, remanded him in custody for eight days.

"Imran Khan was arrested without any prior warrant or notice," Asad Umar, a senior official from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told DW on Tuesday. "We are protesting the arrest, which is our constitutional right," he said, adding that PTI workers were not involved in violent protests.

"We will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against Khan's arrest," he added. On Wednesday, Umar himself was detained by the authorities in Islamabad.