Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lawyers to apply for bail

Lawyers for Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan were Tuesday set to file a bail application for him, as he languished in a small cell of a century-old prison at the start of a three-year jail term for graft.

The former international cricket star was arrested Saturday and whisked to prison after being found guilty in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

The jail term has ruled him out from contesting upcoming elections.

Khan is being held at a colonial-era jail on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital Islamabad.

His lawyers will file an application for bail on Tuesday at Islamabad high court after visiting him in prison to obtain power of attorney, his spokesman Raoof Hasan told AFP.