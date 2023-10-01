Global acceptance of Taliban depends on respecting women’s rights: US Envoy 

If Taliban does not respect women’s rights, it cannot join the international community, the US envoy for Afghan women and human rights, Rina Amiri said, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

Amiri, on her social media platform X, revealed that during the 78th UN General Assembly, she engaged in high-level meetings with officials from various countries, concentrating specifically on Afghanistan and the challenges faced by women and girls.

According to Amiri, officials delivered a clear message: The Taliban must respect Afghan and women’s rights to be part of the international community, according to Khaama Press.