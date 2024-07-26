Lahore court declares Imran Khan's physical remand verdict 'null and void'

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared that the verdict granting physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in 9 May cases were "null and void," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

A two-member bench, which includes justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu, reserved the verdict on the petitions challenging Imran Khan's physical remand. The court also declared the notification of the former Pakistan PM's appearance through the video link null and void.

During the hearing, Justice Saleem said that the suspect cannot be forced to undergo a photogrammetry test. Meanwhile, Pannu asked the prosecutor, about when he got the idea about using modern devices now, according to Geo News report.

During the hearing, Punjab's Prosecutor General, Farhad Ali Shah, said that the facility to carry out the photogrammetry test is inside the prison, and it would be an injustice to not give the prosecution a "full chance."

Shah further said, "At the end, the prosecution is blamed that it failed."