Pakistan court cancels arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan

A Pakistan judge dropped an arrest warrant against former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday, his lawyers said, after the ex-cricketing star, who had skipped several hearings, travelled to court.

The 70-year-old has been tangled in a slew of court cases since he was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year and has been pressuring the fragile coalition government which replaced him to hold early elections.

Earlier this week Khan's supporters fought pitched battles with police sent to arrest him in the eastern city of Lahore after he failed to appear in court over graft charges, citing security concerns.

"The court has cancelled the arrest warrant after marking Imran Khan's attendance. The hearing has been adjourned till March 30," one of Khan's lawyers, Gohar Khan, told AFP.

After days of legal wrangling, Khan travelled more than 300 kilometres from Lahore to the Islamabad court complex, but was unable to get out of the car.