Christians in Pakistan afraid to return home

Eighteen-year-old Kanwal had just returned from hospital with her newborn baby, Samuel, when a vigilante mob launched a violent attack on their home in a Christian area of eastern Pakistan.

Terrified, she swept up the baby and fled barefoot with the rest of her family, narrowly escaping the mob that torched their house last week, causing the loss of their pet birds and all their belongings.

"We are very scared of our neighbours ... we don't want them to destroy whatever little we have left," said Kanwal, cradling Samuel as she sat in a school classroom converted into a makeshift dormitory in the bustling market town of Jaranwala.

"We should be shifted somewhere else," she added. Her 11-year-old brother and sisters aged seven and 11 are too scared to return to school, where they are among a tiny minority of Christian students.

"Today was the first day of school after summer vacations but I did not send them because of fear," said their mother, Kiran. "I told them, 'You will get an education if you stay alive.'"