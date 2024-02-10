Imran Khan gets bail in 12 cases

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted bail in 12 cases related to 9 May riots by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported.

Additionally, Khan's close aide and the former foreign minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmud Qureshi was granted bail in 13 cases, the daily reported.

Imran was also granted bail in the GHQ and Army Museum attacks, with the court requiring a PKR0.1 million surety bond in all 12 cases.

The bail applications were considered by ATC judge Malik Ejaz Asif. The court ruled that there was no rationale for keeping the PTI founder in custody, and all suspects in the 9 May cases were granted bail.

