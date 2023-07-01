Rebels attacked Chinese convoy in Myanmar: Junta

The Myanmar junta on Saturday accused an armed ethnic group of attacking a vehicle convoy containing Chinese military personnel who were travelling to a meeting on border security, a claim the rebels denied.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted democratically-elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from office in a 2021 coup.

Fighting between the junta and opponents has ravaged vast swathes of the country.

On Tuesday, a vehicle convoy containing Chinese military representatives and Myanmar counterparts headed to Myitkyina in northern Kachin state came under fire.