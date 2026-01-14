ICJ genocide case ‘flawed and unfounded’: Myanmar govt

An international court case alleging Myanmar committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority is “flawed and unfounded”, Yangon’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement published in a state newspaper, the government called on the International Court of Justice to “reach its judgement based on fact and settled law strictly within the framework of the Genocide Convention”.

ICJ judges are hearing three weeks of testimony, which began in The Hague on Monday, as they weigh accusations by The Gambia that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in a 2017 crackdown.