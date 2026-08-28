Nepal flood death toll rises to 547: Police
Devastating floods on the Nepal-Tibet border region this week have killed at least 547 people, Nepal's police said Friday.
Chinese state media earlier confirmed five dead following Wednesday's disaster, taking the total killed to at least 552.
More than 1,400 people are missing, including hundreds of foreigners.
The US Geological Survey said the disaster -- the deadliest for Nepal since a 2015 earthquake -- was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.
In addition, Indian authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of the devastating floods, officials said Friday.
Authorities are working to identify the bodies, and the seven bodies in India are not included in the overall toll.