UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

More than 200 members of Afghanistan's former military, law enforcement and government have been killed since the Taliban took over, the UN mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday, despite a "general amnesty" for old enemies.

The mission said in a report it had recorded at least 218 extrajudicial killings with links to the Taliban from their takeover of Afghanistan in mid-2021 up to June.

"In most instances, individuals were detained by de facto security forces, often briefly, before being killed," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.