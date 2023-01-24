Myanmar military accused of war crimes in German criminal complaint

A group of people from Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint in Germany accusing their country's military of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, a rights organisation said Tuesday.

The case was lodged with Germany's federal public prosecutor general under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows the prosecution of certain grave crimes regardless of where they took place, and has been used to try Syrians over atrocities committed during the civil war.

The 16 complainants live in several countries, including Myanmar, and are drawn from a cross-section of the country's numerous ethnic groups -- including Rohingya, the dominant Burman and minority Chin communities.

Their accounts date from 2017, when the country was run by a civilian government, to 2021, after the coup that brought the current junta to power.