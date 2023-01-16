Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil'

The ATR 72 was on a flight from the capital Kathmandu and hit the ground between Pokhara's brand-new international airport and the old domestic one shortly before 11:00 am (0515 GMT) on Sunday.

"I was walking when I heard a loud blast, like a bomb went off," said witness Arun Tamu, 44, who was around 500 metres away and who live-streamed video of the blazing wreckage on social media.

"A few of us rushed to see if we can rescue anybody. I saw at least two women were breathing. The fire was getting very intense and it made it difficult for us to approach closer," the former soldier told AFP.

It was unclear if anyone on the ground was injured.