Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar with the majority Rohingya refugees, authorities said Friday, after the region's most powerful storm in more than a decade hit at the weekend.

Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometres per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighbouring Bangladesh on Sunday, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.

The storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.