Pakistan court takes up jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's appeal

He has been barred from holding any public office for five years after he began a three-year sentence on Saturday on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure.

"Imran Khan will be freed if his case is heard on merit," his lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, said ahead before the court took up the appeal.

Panjutha said the court had issued notices to concerned authorities to respond, but did not fix a date for the next hearing.

Khan, who has denied any wrongdoing, was arrested at his Lahore house and is currently in a prison near Islamabad.