Sri Lanka seeks foreign help as cyclone toll hits 123

Sri Lanka made an appeal for international assistance on Saturday as the death toll from heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah rose to 123, with another 130 reported missing.

The extreme weather system has destroyed nearly 15,000 homes, sending almost 44,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

Director-General Sampath Kotuwegoda said relief operations had been strengthened with the deployment of thousands of troops from the army, navy and air force.

"We have 123 confirmed dead and another 130 missing," Kotuwegoda told reporters in Colombo.

Cyclone Ditwah was moving away from the island Saturday and was heading towards neighbouring India to the north, but it had already left massive destruction in its wake.