Kremlin slams Biden comparing Russia to Hamas

Biden, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday, said the United States had to stand behind Israel and Ukraine in the face of Russia and Hamas, who were trying to "completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy".

He added: "We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen."

In a call with reporters Friday, Peskov said such "rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible leaders of states, and it can hardly be acceptable to us."

US efforts to "contain" Russia would prove ineffective, he added.