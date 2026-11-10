Trump's close ties to Nvidia's Huang scrutinised after foreign intelligence concerns

Advanced chips are the backbone of the US AI boom and government officials have previously tried to restrict China's access to them through export controls to stifle its AI capabilities.

Nvidia's board launched its probe after a New York Times report said Huang had a close relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who US intelligence officials believe passed information to the Chinese government. Nvidia shares closed down more than four per cent on Monday.

"I’m pushing to investigate Jensen Huang and Nvidia to determine whether our national security was compromised," said Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, in a post on X. "We need answers about the relationship between AI billionaires and the Trump administration, who's making these decisions, and who's really got their hand on the wheel."

Democrats on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, calling on the Commerce Department to halt exports of advanced AI chips to China.