World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118
Reuters
Paris
he world's oldest known person, Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andre, has died aged 118, her spokesman said on 17 January 2023. Randon was born in southern France on 11February1904, when World War I was still a decade away.AFP
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived COVID last year.
She was born on 118 Feb. 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.