Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge

Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa.

The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies rushed to make kits to help diagnose Covid-19, creating a multibillion-dollar boon for test makers.

But demand for monkeypox tests will be a fraction of what it was for Covid, given monkeypox is not as transmissible nor as dangerous as Covid - it typically spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks.

And unlike the sudden emergence of Covid, there are vaccines, treatments and tests that can already help curb the spread of monkeypox.

A niche new market could soften - but won't make up for - the anticipated slowing of Covid diagnostic sales as the need to test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus ebbs and concern about monkeypox grows, analysts say.