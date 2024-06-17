Hajj pilgrims stone the devil as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

Worshippers did their best to take the taxing conditions in stride, seizing what for many was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pray at Islam's holiest shrines.

"It's physically gruelling, but it's very spiritually charged. For me, I was sort of in awe at all times," said 49-year-old Canadian Neron Khan.

For part of the pilgrimage, "I was in some sort of heat exhaustion situation," she added.

"But I had to keep going because we were surrounded by everybody. And you just had to push through."

One treatment centre near Mount Arafat recorded 225 cases of heat stress and fatigue so far, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

"It was very, very hot," Rohy Daiseca, a 60-year-old Gambian living in the United States, told AFP on Saturday night as pilgrims collected stones to throw.

"Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I put a lot of water on my head and it was OK."

Amal Mahrouss, a 55-year-old woman from Egypt, said she was happy beyond words and the hajj showed "that we are all equal, that there are no differences between Muslims around the world."

One of the five pillars of Islam, the hajj must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means.

This year's figure of 1.8 million pilgrims is similar to last year's, and Saudi authorities said on Saturday that 1.6 million of them came from abroad.

These included 17,500 Syrians, according to Badreddine Mansour, director of a Saudi agency specialising in pilgrimages.

For Syrians living in government-controlled areas, hajj has long been out of reach but the reintegration of President Bashar al-Assad's government into the Arab fold last year has enabled direct flights to the pilgrimage.

For Ghada Rifai, 60, a retired teacher from Damascus, this meant "a dream come true."