ASEAN talks: Blinken to meet China’s Wang Yi on sidelines

The world’s two largest economies have arranged several sets of relatively high-level talks in recent weeks amid a period of frosty relations. Blinken met Qin and Wang, as well as President Xi Jinping, in Beijing last month, in the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also visited last week and climate envoy John Kerry is expected there next week. Proposed talks between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu did not materialize at last month’s Shangri-La Dialogue, however.

Li, a military general, currently faces US sanctions, which Beijing has repeatedly criticised.