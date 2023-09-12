N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korea's Kim Jong Un was in Russia on a rare overseas visit Tuesday ahead of a meeting with president Vladimir Putin, sparking warnings from Washington over a possible arms deal for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Wearing a black suit and flanked by uniformed defence officials, North Korean state media images showed an unsmiling Kim waving from the doorway of his heavily-armoured private train with green-and-gold livery as it departed Pyongyang station Sunday evening.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti confirmed Kim's train had crossed the border into the Primorsky region, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.

Kim will meet Putin in the Far East later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to Ria Novosti.