Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink mutual defence pact

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a new strategic defence pact on Wednesday, with the two sides saying an attack on one country would be considered "an aggression against both".

The agreement comes just days after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas leaders in neighbouring Qatar, sending shock waves through the Gulf states that have long depended on the United States for their security.

"This agreement... aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.