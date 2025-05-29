US cancels $590 million contract with Moderna for bird flu shot

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday canceled a $590 million contract with Moderna to develop an avian flu vaccine, the US biotech company said.

It marked the latest move against vaccines by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who has spent decades promoting misinformation about immunization.

The contract, announced on 17 January -- three days before Trump took office—was for an mRNA vaccine targeting the H5N1 influenza strain, which has been circulating in birds and cattle.

Experts have warned the virus could jump to humans and spark a pandemic.