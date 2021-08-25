Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Two members of the US House of Representatives traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, prompting a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans.

Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both of whom served in the Iraq war before running for Congress, said in a statement they went to Kabul to gather information as part of Congress’ oversight role.

“America has a moral obligation to our citizens and loyal allies, and we must make sure that obligation is being kept,” they said in a statement released after they left Kabul, having seen conditions at the airport.