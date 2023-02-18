Finland wants to join NATO alongside Sweden

Finland still wants to join NATO together with Sweden despite Turkey's objections to its neighbour's membership bid, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Saturday.

"We have sent a very clear signal and a very clear message to Turkey and also to Hungary... that we want enter NATO together and this is in the interest of everyone," Marin told the Munich Security Conference.

"We want to join together with Sweden at the same time. It's not only because we are good neighbours and partners, it's also to do with very concrete matters -- the security planning of NATO," she said.