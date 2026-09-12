Iran's Pezeshkian meets Modi in New Delhi

India is walking a tightrope in the conflict, boasting historical ​and cultural ties with Iran, strong, strategic relations with Israel and close friendships with Arab countries, where millions ​of its nationals live and work.

The South Asian nation has been particularly affected by attacks on vessels transiting the region, which have killed at least 10 Indians.

"Prime Minister (Modi) reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and ​diplomacy," the ministry said in a statement.

"He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting ​peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers," it ‌said.