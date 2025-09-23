France recognises Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark—if symbolic—move.

Macron, speaking at a summit that Israel and its chief backer the United States did not attend, called for an end to the war in Gaza.

“The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it,” Macron said in an address in the General Assembly.

“The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement.”