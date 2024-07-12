US missiles in Germany signal Cold War: Russia

The United States' plan to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany will lead to Cold War-style confrontation between Russia and the West, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The White House announced the decision on Wednesday during a NATO summit in Washington, arguing the stationing of long-range weapons including Tomahawk cruise missiles in Europe acts as a deterrent.

"We are taking steady steps towards the Cold War," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV reporter.