Ukraine's 'chess capital' mulls Russia's next move

A rapt and raucous audience, a group of chess fanatics watch a cut-throat game play out on a park bench.

Rook takes knight, a flurry of moves, then the game is over in an instant. The loser surrenders a note of Ukrainian currency and the pieces are reset for another game on the battered board.

In the western city of Lviv, Ukraine's capital of chess, local players make a point of keeping up the local tradition of street games, despite the March chill and the war raging to the east.

"Chess is a very difficult game," sighs Andrei Volokitin, the reigning champion of Ukraine.

"It needs memory, calculation, strategy, positional thinking," says the 35 year-old grandmaster.