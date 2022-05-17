Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks -- the last holdout of troops defending the southern port city of Mariupol -- Kyiv said on Monday.

The plant had become a symbol of resistance, with around 600 soldiers holed up in underground tunnels and bunkers fighting a rear-guard battle to prevent Russian troops taking full control of the strategically located city.

But on Monday Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said more than 260 had been moved through humanitarian corridors to areas under Moscow and Russia-backed separatists' control.

"An exchange procedure will be carried out for their further return home," Malyar said.