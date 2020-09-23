UN chief appeals for global solidarity at General Assembly

Threats to peace, gender equality

The ceasefire is not only critical to stop “hot” conflicts, he stressed, pointing to the need to avert a new Cold War.

“We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities”, the Secretary-General warned.

“A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs.”

COVID-19 could also see progress on gender equality pushed back by decades, he continued, as women and girls are overwhelmingly affected by the social and economic fallout, including in areas such as employment and education.

“We must also stamp out the horrifying increase in violence against women and girls during the pandemic, from domestic violence to sexual abuse, online harassment and femicide”, said Guterres.

“This is a hidden war on women. Preventing and ending it requires the same commitment and resources that we devote to other forms of warfare.”

New Social Contract

For the Secretary-General, recovering from COVID-19 must lead to a better future for all, anchored by inclusive, sustainable and resilient societies.

He emphasized the need for what he labelled a New Social Contract, at the national level, and a New Global Deal, applicable internationally.

Guterres explained that the New Social Contract has several components, such as ending exclusion, discrimination and racism, and establishing Universal Health Coverage and even a possible Universal Basic Income.

It also entails having fairer tax systems, providing education for all, harnessing digital technology, and ensuring human rights as well as opportunities for women and girls.

Take climate action, address historical injustice

Speaking in French, Guterres said a sustainable New Social Contract means transitioning towards renewable energy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, highlighting a longstanding message of his tenure.

As part of their COVID-19 recovery, the Secretary-General encouraged countries to consider six climate-positive actions, ranging from green jobs and ending fossil fuel subsidies, to aligning any industry bailouts with international goals to limit global warming.

The New Global Deal seeks to make sure power, wealth and opportunities are fairly shared.

He said it must be rooted in fair globalization, while sustainable development principles should be integrated into all decision-making.

The pact also must address historical injustices in global power structures.

21st century multilateralism

The Secretary-General believes that after more than seven decades, multilateral institutions need an upgrade to more equitably represent all the world’s people, rather than giving disproportionate power to some, and limiting the voice of others.

He laid out a blueprint for this “21st century multilateralism”, saying it must be “networked”—that is, linking global institutions, such as development banks, regional organizations and trade alliances, across sectors and geographies.

Additionally, it, too, must be inclusive, and should draw on the capacities of civil society, academia, businesses and others.

No going back

Guterres made the case for more international cooperation in the face of COVID-19, stressing that there is no “going back to what was or withdrawing into national shells.”

While the crisis has upended the world, it has also created the space for something new, he said.

For this anniversary year, the General Assembly has asked the Secretary-General to report on a common agenda for the future, which he will do next year.

“The pandemic has taught us our choices matter”, said Mr. Guterres. “As we look to the future, let us make sure we choose wisely.”

UN response to COVID-19

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary-General spoke of the UN’s comprehensive response throughout the pandemic.

The UN system, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), has assisted governments, particularly in the developing world, including through providing personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to more than 130 countries.

The Organization also launched the ‘Verified’ campaign to fight the “toxic virus” of misinformation surrounding COVID-19. It is also supporting efforts to develop a fair and equitable vaccine against the actual coronavirus, as well as treatments and therapies.

‘Vaccinationalism’

However, Guterres warned against what he called “vaccinationalism”, as countries are reportedly making “side deals” for their own populations. He underlined that “None of us is safe, until all of us are safe.”

The UN has also pushed for a “massive” rescue package, equivalent to roughly 10 per cent of global economic output, to get economies back up and running. Developed countries can afford it, he said.

“But we need to ensure that the developing world does not fall into financial ruin, escalating poverty and debt crises,” he stated. “We need a collective commitment to avoid a downward spiral.”

To this end, the Secretary-General will convene world leaders for a meeting next Tuesday to find solutions to finance development in the COVID-19 era and beyond.