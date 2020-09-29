UN Council to meet Tuesday on Nagorny Karabakh: Diplomats

The UN Security Council will hold emergency talks Tuesday behind closed doors on the ethnic Armenian region of Nagorny Karabakh, where fierce fighting has raged since the weekend, diplomats said Monday.

The meeting will be held at 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), diplomats said. Belgium formally requested the session, after France and Germany had led a push for it to be placed on the agenda.

As early as Sunday, Estonia—a non-permanent council member—emphasized the need for such talks about the outbreak of deadly violence in the separatist region.