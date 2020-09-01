Undernourished people likely to be increased up to 132m this year: FAO

The UN Food and Agricultural Organization forecasts that the number of undernourished people will increase by up to 132 million in this year.

Besides, the number of acutely malnourished children will rise by 6.7 billion worldwide due to the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for many millions both in the cities and the countryside.

The United Nations experts are holding an online conference beginning Tuesday to brainstorm ways to help alleviate hunger and prevent the problems from worsening in the Asia-Pacific region — a challenge made doubly difficult by the loss of many millions of jobs due to the crisis.