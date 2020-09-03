US rejects global cooperation in vaccine project

IANS
Washington
A handout photo shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Moscow
A handout photo shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in MoscowReuters

The US will not join global efforts with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop, manufacture and equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines, President Donald Trump’s administration said.

More than 170 countries are in talks to participate in Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility, a global initiative working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries with access to safe and effective vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

However, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the US will not participate because of the involvement of WHO, and “will not be constrained by multilateral organizations”.

Advertisement

“A shortsighted decision by the Admin that will further hamper our ability to end this pandemic,” Ami Bera, an Indian-American doctor and member of Congress, tweeted on Wednesday, adding that this go-it-alone approach leaves the country at risk of getting no vaccine.

Medical experts worry that even if the US is able to first develop and distribute a mostly-effective vaccine to its own residents, many Americans could still be left vulnerable to imported infections if other countries do not have access.

The US decided to suspend funding to WHO in April, damaging the world body’s capacity and the international cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

More News

Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to 'COVAX' access plan

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken 10 April 2020.

Canada, Netherlands urge state parties to support Gambia in ICJ

Myanmar`s leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing on the second day of hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands 11 December, 2019.

Global COVID-19 cases nearly 26m: Johns Hopkins

Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.

Global COVID-19 cases top 25.6m: Johns Hopkins

A pedestrian walks past a photo of Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez in the Wrigleyville neighborhood near the Chicago Cubs home stadium of Wrigley Field, which has been closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Chicago, Illinois, US on 20 May.