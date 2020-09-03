US rejects global cooperation in vaccine project

The US will not join global efforts with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop, manufacture and equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines, President Donald Trump’s administration said.

More than 170 countries are in talks to participate in Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility, a global initiative working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries with access to safe and effective vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

However, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the US will not participate because of the involvement of WHO, and “will not be constrained by multilateral organizations”.