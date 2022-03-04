US says Iran nuclear deal ‘close’ but not certain

The United States said Thursday that “a possible deal” on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but several sticking points have prevented an agreement and time is running out.

Negotiators meeting in Vienna to try and salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, which is meant to prevent Tehran from acquiring an atomic bomb, have made “significant progress,” State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters, echoing other nations in recent weeks.

“We are close to a possible deal, but a number of difficult issues still remain unsolved,” she said.

“We will not have a deal unless we resolve quickly the remaining issues,” she added.